Nick Sirianni Enters COVID Protocols

The Eagles had placed two offensive linemen on the COVID list earlier this week, but it was the head coach that tested positive today.

Following a win over Washington on Tuesday night, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed how he was irked by the decision to postpone the game until Tuesday.

It's a bit of a tough break for the coach who has really come on the past few weeks and certainly appeared to whip a hapless team into shape after a brutal first quarter against Washington.

It is notable that the NFL changed policies to allow players and coaches to return sooner, but it is still a tall task with just three days between now and the Birds' next game.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports Kevin Patullo, the passing game coordinator, would be the in-game head coach if Sirianni is not cleared by Sunday.

Passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will be the in-game head coach if Sirianni can't be there. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 22, 2021

For an offense that is now run-first, that is a bit of a surprise.

Patullo worked with Sirianni for the past three seasons with the Colts, so that may be part of the reason over why he would be selected as the on-field head coach instead of run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. An argument could also be made that Stoutland's incredible work with the offensive line may be more of a priority, which gives him less time to focus on other tasks.

He has also previously held roles with the Bill, Chiefs, Titans and Jets.

Sirianni confirmed the playcalling duties would be assigned to Shane Steichen, the Eagles new offensive coordinator.

Steichen has a bit of a reputation for sweeps and screens, so the Eagles may lean more heavily into those types of plays should he be the playcaller come Sunday.