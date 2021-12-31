Outback Bowl Preview: Penn State vs #21 Arkansas



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) return to the after losing 5-of-7 games to finish off the 2021 regular season campaign. At one point a Top 5 team, the Nittany Lions limped too the the finish line and an appearance in the Outback Bowl.





No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) were one of the bigger surprises this college football season. The Razorbacks complied right wins including two over Top 15 programs. Head coach Sam Pittman was moments away from having Arkansas in the ten win club. Arkansas suffered a heartbreaking 52-51 loss to No. 17 Ole Miss and lost to CFP finalist No. 2 Alabama 42-35.



This matchup could be the story of a team, Penn State, that woefully under achieved and an Arkansas squad that overachieved. The nation seems to think this is the case, Penn State is a 59.9% favorite according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. However, Vegas is favoring the overachiever, Arkansas is a 2.5-point favorite in most betting sites.



Date: January 1, 2022

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

When: Noon/Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1210 WPHT and the Penn State Radio Network

Series History