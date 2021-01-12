Phillies Reportedly Sign Versatile Camargo, Designate Medina

/p>

A lockout is set to hit Major League Baseball at some point on Thursday. Even though the owners unanimously agreed to lock out players, the Phillies made one more deal on Wednesday evening. The Phillies have reportedly come to terms with a useful offensive player that they have seen plenty the last several years.

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors reports that the Phillies have come to terms with Johan Camargo:

Phillies signed Johan Camargo for $1.4 million guaranteed. — timdierkes (@timdierkes) December 2, 2021

Camargo has been a National League East foe since his rookie season of 2017.

In 2018, Camargo was the starting third basemen for the Atlanta Braves and put together a nice season, batting .222 with 19 home runs and 73 runs batted in. His OPS of .806 was impressive. But Camargo never did replicate those numbers since.

Camargo went just 2 for 18 in limited action for the Braves in 2021. The Braves non-tendered Camargo.

Camargo's biggest strength is that he can play many positions. He has played third base, shortstop, second base, right field, left field, and first base in the big leagues. With the Phillies potentially using the designated hitter spot to rest various players, they could use Camargo defensively around the diamond.

Shortly after Dierkes reported the move, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that in a corresponding move the Phillies designated for assignment the contract of Adonis Medina. Once the top organizational pitching prospect, Medina's stock fell dramatically the last couple seasons.