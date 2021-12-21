Postgame Report: Eagles Overcome First-Quarter Woes, Defeat Washington

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half tied at 10 following a disastrous first quarter that threatened to end the Birds' season right there.

Just as the Eagles offense had put together a string of scoring drives and the defense had all the momentum, a phantom PI call on Avonte Maddox gifted Washington a spot in this game to pull within one score.

That didn't seem to bother the Eagles too much, however. The defense locked Washington down and Hurts lead a scoring drive followed by a drive to run out the clock.

Both Hurts and the defense were far more impressive after the half. Whether that was rust or something else, it's good that it got fixed quick.