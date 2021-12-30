Provorov's OT Beauty Lifts Flyers to Win in Seattle

Just when it seemed like Seattle finally capitalized to put their stamp on the game, the Flyers got the goal right back, setting up an overtime beauty for Ivan Provorov in a 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Following an 11-day break in the schedule, there was certainly some rust to be expected in the Flyers game. But for the better part of Wednesday's game, the Flyers were outclassed by the Seattle Kraken .

The Flyers opened the scoring just 15 seconds into their first power play of the night. Claude Giroux set up James van Riemsdyk in the slot for the quick release and the goal, his sixth of the season. For Giroux, it was his 600th career assist and 884th career point, moving him solely into second place all-time in Flyers history in points.

The Kraken took over from there, opening up a 10-3 lead in shots at one point and taking a 12-6 lead into the first intermission. On a power play of their own, one of those shots found the net, as Yanni Gourde fired a one-timer that beat Martin Jones at 12:46.

The second period featured more of the same. Both teams killed off penalties in the period, but the Flyers were heavily dominated in possession time and shots, trailing 23-11 through 40 minutes.

To start the third period, the Flyers had to kill off a penalty, then dodged another bullet on a near goal for Seattle.

With just under 14 minutes to play, a point shot by Jeremy Lauzon beat Jones, but contact was made by Jaden Schwartz in the crease. The Flyers challenged and the call was overturned, keeping the game tied.

Lauzon would eventually get his goal though. With the Flyers hemmed in their zone, his shot beat Jones with 5:28 to play to give Seattle the lead.

Just 15 seconds later, van Riemsdyk answered with his second goal of the game to tie things back up at two.

That set up overtime, where the Flyers got the winning goal at 2:14. Provorov took a lead pass from Kevin Hayes and moved in on a breakaway, putting a filthy move on Philipp Grubauer for his third goal of the season.

Jones made 34 saves in the win. Grubauer made 19 saves in the loss.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Thursday night as they continue the road trip against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 0 1 1 3 Kraken 1 0 1 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (6) PP (Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny) 4:44

SEA Yanni Gourde (7) PP (Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie) 12:46

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

SEA Jeremy Lauzon (1) (Adam Larsson, Calle Jarnkrok) 14:32

PHI van Riemsdyk (7) (Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen) 14:47

Overtime

PHI Ivan Provorov (3) (Kevin Hayes) 2:14

Game Statistics