Breaking Down the Latest Simmons News: Should the 76ers Pull the Trigger on a Simmons for McCollum Deal?

Report: Penn State Co-Defensive Coordinator Anthony Poindexter to be Named Head Coach at Virginia

12/06/2021

Poindexter

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

 

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

One of James Franklin’s in-house options to replace former defensive coordinator Brent Fry, now the head coach at Virginia Tech, looks to be hitting the road to Virginia as well.  Jerry Ratcliffe is reporting that co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter will be named the next head coach at the University of Virginia.  

The announcement could come as early as Monday evening. 

Poindexter, who spent 1995-1998 on the Cavaliers, was a consensus All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.  His jersey, number 3, has been retired by the university.  He returned to Virginia as a graduate assistant in 2003 after a short run in the NFL with Baltimore and Cleveland.  Poindexter spent 2003-2013 with the Cavaliers before taking the defensive coordinator jobs at UConn (2014-16), Purdue (2017-2002), and Penn State (2021).

Franklin would ideally like to have a defensive coordinator in place sooner rather than later. The early signing period is fast approaching.  Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, a former Penn State player, has been rumored to be a choice for the spot. 

Posted by on 12/06/2021 in College Football, Penn State Football , Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

