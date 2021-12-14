Report: Temple Down to Two Candidates, Fran Brown and Stan Drayton
12/14/2021
Photo: Temple Football/@Temple_FB
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Temple football coaching search is coming down to Fran Brown and Stan Drayton. We profiled Brown and Drayton in previous reports about the Temple opening.
As of yesterday.. Heard Fran Brown & Stan Drayton were still in the mix. Both have strong ties down there: https://t.co/b1HHCA3CZE— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 14, 2021
The National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, 247Sports.com’s Brad Crawford reports that a hire is likely soon.
