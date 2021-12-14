Report: Temple Down to Two Candidates, Fran Brown and Stan Drayton

As of yesterday.. Heard Fran Brown & Stan Drayton were still in the mix. Both have strong ties down there: https://t.co/b1HHCA3CZE

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Temple football coaching search is coming down to Fran Brown and Stan Drayton. We profiled Brown and Drayton in previous reports about the Temple opening.

Temple has been searching for a coach since November 23 when the administration fired Rod Carey after three lackluster seasons. Drayton was immediately tied to the opening due to his relationship with Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson. Both worked together at the University of Texas. Brown, a former assistant at Temple, has had the support of former players, local coaches, and parents.

The National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, 247Sports.com’s Brad Crawford reports that a hire is likely soon.