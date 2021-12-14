Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Temple Down to Two Candidates, Fran Brown and Stan Drayton

12/14/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Temple football coaching search is coming down to Fran Brown and Stan Drayton.  We profiled Brown and Drayton in previous reports about the Temple opening. 

Temple has been searching for a coach since November 23 when the administration fired Rod Carey after three lackluster seasons.  Drayton was immediately tied to the opening due to his relationship with Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson.  Both worked together at the University of Texas.  Brown, a former assistant at Temple, has had the support of former players, local coaches, and parents. 

The National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, 247Sports.com’s Brad Crawford reports that a hire is likely soon. 

12/14/2021 in College Football, Temple Football, Writer: Michael Lipinski

