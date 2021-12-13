Report: Temple "Zeroing In On" Camden Native Fran Brown as Next Head Coach
12/13/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Talk about a turn of events in the Temple football coaching search, FootballScoop.com is reporting that Temple is “zeroing in” on Rutgers University assistant Fran Brown as the next head coach of the Owls. Brown, a former Temple coach under Matt Rhule, has been a top choice of fans and former players. He will reportedly be meeting with Temple president Dr. Jason Wingard as the final step of the process.
It’s only right @Temple_FB to bring @RUCoachFran as head coach to bring back what @TempleOwls really bout 🚀🙏— Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) December 6, 2021
FootballScoop.com does note that Stan Drayton is the other top target as the Temple coaching search nears its conclusion ahead of the national signing period.
