Report: Temple "Zeroing In On" Camden Native Fran Brown as Next Head Coach

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #133 - Literal Dump n' Chase
12/13/2021

Fran Brown

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Talk about a turn of events in the Temple football coaching search, FootballScoop.com is reporting that Temple is “zeroing in” on Rutgers University assistant Fran Brown as the next head coach of the Owls.  Brown, a former Temple coach under Matt Rhule, has been a top choice of fans and former players.  He will reportedly be meeting with Temple president Dr. Jason Wingard as the final step of the process.

Brown, 38, is considered one of the best recruiters in the nation.  His coaching career began at Temple in 2011 as the Director of Operations and took off almost immediately.  The Camden, NJ native ascended to assistant head coach/defensive backs coach under Matt Rhule in 2016 and he ultimately followed Rhule to Baylor in 2017.  Brown returned to Temple as co-defensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Greg Schiano’s staff at Rutgers.

FootballScoop.com does note that Stan Drayton is the other top target as the Temple coaching search nears its conclusion ahead of the national signing period.

12/13/2021

