Report: Texas Assistant Stan Drayton is Top Candidate for Temple Opening

12/11/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini is reporting that University of Texas running backs coach/run game coordinator Stan Drayton is a “strong candidate” for the Temple coaching job. Drayton has been considered the Owls top target. 


Temple fired Rod Carey on November 23 after three disastrous seasons on North Broad. Drayton was mentioned immediately due to his connection with athletic director Arthur Johnson. The two worked together at Texas. 

Other rumored candidates have included Ole Miss assistant Chris Partridge and Texas A&M assistant Elijah Robinson. Former Owls coach Al Golden would reportedly be interested in the job however it’s not known if Temple has reciprocated. 

Temple is one of two FBS openings, Oregon is the other, with the National Signing period fast approaching. 

Posted by on 12/11/2021 in College Football, Temple Football, Writer: Michael Lipinski

