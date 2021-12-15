Texas Assistant Stan Drayton Is the New Temple Head Coach

Photo: Stan Drayton Twitter/@StanDraytonUT
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The Temple Owls have reportedly
found their next head football coach. University of Texas running backs/run game coordinator Stan Drayton
has been tasked with rebuilding the program.
Drayton, 50, has been a fixture in coaching circles since 1993. The Cleveland, OH native has spent the majority of his career in the collegiate ranks as a running backs coach and assistant head coach. He is credited with with fine tuning the running style of Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott during his time at Ohio State.
Drayton is no stranger to the Delaware Valley, spending 1995-1999 at the University of Pennsylvania and Villanova, respectively. While on the Main Line, Drayton recruited a shifty running back from DeMatha Catholic named Brian Westbrook. Under Drayton’s tutelage, Westbrook became the first player in college football history to record a 1,000 yard rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in one season, 1998.
Temple is Drayton’s first head coaching job at any level.
Drayton inherits a program that has won four games over the past two-seasons and has been on the receiving end of repeated blowout losses. In addition to the losses on the field, Drayton will have to fix a fractured locker room that saw nearly a dozen players enter the transfer portal.
He will have to get off to a fast start, the early National Signing period begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. The Owls are ranked 99th in 247Sports overall (recruits/transfers) rankings.
