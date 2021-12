Texas Assistant Stan Drayton Is the New Temple Head Coach

Photo: Stan Drayton Twitter/@StanDraytonUT

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Temple Owls have reportedly found their next head football coach. University of Texas running backs/run game coordinatorhas been tasked with rebuilding the program.

Drayton, 50, has been a fixture in coaching circles since 1993. The Cleveland, OH native has spent the majority of his career in the collegiate ranks as a running backs coach and assistant head coach. He is credited with with fine tuning the running style of Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott during his time at Ohio State.