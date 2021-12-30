Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Get One Back from the COVID-19 List

Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Enters NBA COVID-19 Protocols

12/30/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA health and safety protocol, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  Rivers is one of seven coaches to enter the NBA health and safety protocol over the past few days.  The Sixers will be coached by assistant coach Dan Burke until Rivers is able to clear the NBA COVID-19 protocols. 

The NBA recently adjusted their COVID-19 protocols to all allow players, coaches, and staff to return after five-days instead of ten-days. Rivers could return on Wednesday, January 5, when the Sixers take on the Magic on Orlando. 

Posted by on 12/30/2021 in Sixers, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)