Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Enters NBA COVID-19 Protocols
12/30/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA health and safety protocol, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Rivers is one of seven coaches to enter the NBA health and safety protocol over the past few days. The Sixers will be coached by assistant coach Dan Burke until Rivers is able to clear the NBA COVID-19 protocols.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team source tells ESPN. Assistant Dan Burke will take over as acting coach.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021
The NBA recently adjusted their COVID-19 protocols to all allow players, coaches, and staff to return after five-days instead of ten-days. Rivers could return on Wednesday, January 5, when the Sixers take on the Magic on Orlando.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.