Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals Game Postponed

The NHL had already announced a pause in the season starting on Wednesday. The league was set to proceed with Tuesday night’s Flyers game against the Washington Capitals as scheduled, along with another game between Tampa Bay and Vegas before starting the holiday break early.

The Flyers took their morning skate and all seemed normal ahead of Tuesday’s game. Interim head coach Mike Yeo even announced that no new Flyers had joined COVID protocol since Monday.

However, the Capitals had three players in protocol as of Sunday, and had more enter protocol on Tuesday ahead of the game. With that, Tuesday’s game has been postponed.

The postponement of Tuesday’s game means that the holiday break starts early for the Flyers. They have had three games postponed in the wake of increased COVID cases. Their game on Nov. 30 against the New York Islanders was postponed due to an outbreak with the Islanders at that time, in addition to the two games this week.

The Flyers are next scheduled to play on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when they start a four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken.