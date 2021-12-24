Union Acquire Julian Carranza on Loan From Inter Miami

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Union announced on Dec. 23 that the club has signed 21-year-old forward Julian Carranza from Inter Miami CF on loan. Carranza has been added to the active duty roster, currently occupying a Young Designated Player spot. He will stay with the Union throughout the 2022 MLS season, while the club has an option to buy at the end of the season.

“We’re excited to welcome Julian to the Philadelphia Union and add a promising young attacker with a lot of potential to our roster,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “He is aggressive in the box and brings the versatility of a natural center forward who fits the profile of a striker we were looking for, as well as our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop in our system.”