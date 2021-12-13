YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #133 - Literal Dump n' Chase

The YWT Podcast returns after a brief pause and there's quite a bit to break down. Since our last show, the Flyers went on a 10-game losing streak and fired head coach Alain Vigneault.

The guys break it all down, discussing the straw that broke the camel's back leading to the Vigneault firing, a look at possible replacements, what's next for the team and more. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

