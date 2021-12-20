YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #134 - What Has Mike Yeo Actually Done?

The YWT Podcast returns for another week. The Flyers points streak reaches five games with wins over the Devils and Senators sandwiching a shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The guys discuss a variety of topics, from what the points streak means to Claude Giroux's pursuit of Flyers history, to the NHL's COVID situation and what it means for the immediate future of the schedule. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.