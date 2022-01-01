Barnett Returns From COVID List As Two More Enter Protocols

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles are now down to just one player on their 53-man roster, Andre Chachere, on the COVID list.

On Saturday, the team announced that starting defensive end Derek Barnett had cleared COVID protocols and was removed from the COVID list, making him eligible for Sunday's match-up with Washington.

A defensive line that looked like it could be missing three of it's top four defensive ends is now back to full strength (with the exception of Brandon Graham).