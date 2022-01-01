Barnett Returns From COVID List As Two More Enter Protocols

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
01/01/2022
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles are now down to just one player on their 53-man roster, Andre Chachere, on the COVID list.

On Saturday, the team announced that starting defensive end Derek Barnett had cleared COVID protocols and was removed from the COVID list, making him eligible for Sunday's match-up with Washington.

A defensive line that looked like it could be missing three of it's top four defensive ends is now back to full strength (with the exception of Brandon Graham).

The team actually placed a few more players on the list at the same time, however.

KeeSean Johnson and Craig James, both practice squad players who were unlikely to be active for this coming game day anyway, were added to the list.

That leaves four practice squad players on the COVID list. Noah Togiai and John Hightower remain on the list from earlier this week.

With the new vacancies, the Eagles were able to re-sign Matt McCrane, whose release earlier in the week was a bit of a surprise.

His return gives the Eagles an emergency kicker that they can activate in the event Jake Elliott has to enter COVID protocols and is unavailable.

