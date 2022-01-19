Birds Sign 11 To Futures Deals

The 11 players are listed below, but are essentially all the players who were on the team's practice squad this year.

The team signed 11 players to futures contracts that will bring them along with the Eagles to training camp.

With their season over, the Eagles made a bit of a housekeeping move on Tuesday night.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:



G/T Kayode Awosika

WR Deon Cain

LB Christian Elliss

CB Craig James

DE Matt Leo

DE Cameron Malveaux

S Jared Mayden

CB Mac McCain

LB JaCoby Stevens

TE Noah Togiai

DT Marvin Wilson pic.twitter.com/maolmWmGnC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 18, 2022

There are some recognizable names among the list.

Cornerback Craig James has been with the team the past few seasons and even was selected as a special teams captain.

Kayode Awosika saw some snaps this season but is another player that was hyped up as a project for Jeff Stoutland because he is a huge, raw guy that could turn into a steal for the Eagles.

Matt Leo was an international pathway player who was exempt from the roster limitations the past two seasons, but may not be around much longer than that exemption lasts.

Cameron Malveaux is a fifth-year player who joined the Eagles midway through the season and appeared in four games for the Eagles down the stretch actually making a few nice plays.

Mac McCain has bounced between the Eagles and Bronocos several times this year, but the Eagles wind up with having him for next season.

An Eagles seventh-round pick this year, JaCoby Stevens is still working on the transition from college safety to linebacker.

Marvin Wilson and Noah Togiai are a couple of fan favorite UDFA's. Wilson did suffer an injury in the week 18 games against the Cowboys, but should be ready to go next season.

With the Eagles signing these guys, their attention likely turns toward anticipating the free agent market and working with their pending free agents to see who is interested in coming back and at what price points.