Bucs Batter Birds 31-15, End Eagles Season

A playoff team they were not. It took roughly three minutes to establish that the Tampa Buccaneers were a superior football team to the Philadelphia Eagles. All the rest was postscript, as the Eagles fell to the Bucs 31-15 in a game that wasn’t even that close, and left Eagles fans optimistic but underwhelmed, as they question a number of big positions in the off season.

The biggest position being quarterback Jalen Hurts. Is he that good? Or did the Eagles rack up a servisible winning-streak against inferior opponents? Hurts played perhaps his worst game of the season, as his accuracy was erratic and his overall offensive focus seemed scattershot at best. Too often, Hurts under-threw his receivers. And too often, the Tampa Bay defense happily cleaned up the mess.

Where do we go from here? Hurts clearly isn’t the guy; he remains a stop gap in an otherwise intriguing season.

Hurts did all he could. He ran. He passed. He willed his team to win.

But there’s another aspect to this position, mirrored by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense. The Buccaneers didn’t do anything earth-shattering, but they played within themselves, and let Brady make plays when he needed to. Yesterday's game featured a pedestrian performance by Brady. Fortunately for the Bucs, that was all they needed from their once-in-a-lifetime quarterback.