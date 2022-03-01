COVID-19 Outbreaks Hits the NovaCare Complex, "Dozens" of Eagles Players Test Positive



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles have been realitvely lucky when it comes to COVID-19 and the disruption it can cause within a football organization. Well, lady luck just ran out. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo are reporting that "dozens" of Eagles players have tested positive for COVID-19 including Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Dallas Goedert. There's an outside chance that they could return fo Saturday's game against Dallas.

Pelissero notes that vaccinated players are only tested if they're symptomatic or volunteer for testing. The NFL has begun to test more players on Monday's to allow the 5-day clock to start. Once a player tests postivie they're not tested again.

This could all be null and void, the playoff bound Eagles are in the unique position where they might be able to sit many starters against Dallas.

The complete list of players: