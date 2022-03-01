Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #135 - Absolutely Walked

COVID-19 Outbreaks Hits the NovaCare Complex, "Dozens" of Eagles Players Test Positive

01/03/2022


By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles have been realitvely lucky when it comes to COVID-19 and the disruption it can cause within a football organization.  Well, lady luck just ran out.  NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo are reporting that "dozens" of Eagles players have tested positive for COVID-19 including Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Dallas Goedert.  There's an outside chance that they could return fo Saturday's game against Dallas. 

Pelissero notes that vaccinated players are only tested if they're symptomatic or volunteer for testing.  The NFL has begun to test more players on Monday's to allow the 5-day clock to start.  Once a player tests postivie they're not tested again.  

This could all be null and void, the playoff bound Eagles are in the unique position where they might be able to sit many starters against Dallas.  

The complete list of players:

 

Posted by on 01/03/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)