Eagles-Cowboys Preview

By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) are at home for their season closer with long-time division rival, the Dallas Cowboys (11-5). Though this game doesn’t mean much for Philadelphia, they are still able to hold Dallas out of a higher playoff seed, should the Eagles win.

Date: January 8, 2021

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

When: 8:15 PM/Eastern

TV: ABC/ESPN

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Dallas Cowboys lead the all-time series 71-54.

Last Matchup

2021: Philadelphia looked like a totally different team the first time the two matched up. Dallas secured a victory early in the season, 41-21. Jalen Hurts was 25-for-39 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hurts was also the leading rusher with nine carries for 35 yards.

This Game at a Glance

This matchup matters more to the Cowboys than for the Eagles, however, a win for Philadelphia can help their chances of playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week in the wild card.

There are a lot of factors that go into tonight’s game. The Eagles are coming into the game with more confidence than they’ve had earlier in the season, they’re pretty much healthy, and they know their strengths and weaknesses. Tonight is the opportunity for the Eagles to make a statement going forward into the playoffs. However, the Cowboys are in the same boat as well. They’re still a strong team on both sides of the ball with very minimal weaknesses, so the team is going to stick to their strong momentum they’ve had all season going into this game and going into playoffs.