Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
They’re In! Eagles Return to the NFL Playoffs

Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 Game Flexed to Saturday Night

01/03/2022

24323B80-F0E5-4EEB-A860-B81E4C40DBB0
The NFL has announced that the Eagles-Cowboys game has been flexed into the Saturday night time slot. Birds and the ‘Boys will kickoff at 8:15 PM/Eastern on ESPN. 

The playoff bound Eagles are pretty much locked into seventh seed in the NFC Playoffs and could sit their starters. Dallas will need this game for playoff positioning. 

 

The Eagles have won seven of their last nine games heading into the final weekend of the season. The Cowboys crushed the Eagles 41-21 in week three.

Posted by on 01/03/2022 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)