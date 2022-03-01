Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 Game Flexed to Saturday Night



The NFL has announced that the Eagles-Cowboys game has been flexed into the Saturday night time slot. Birds and the ‘Boys will kickoff at 8:15 PM/Eastern on ESPN.

The playoff bound Eagles are pretty much locked into seventh seed in the NFC Playoffs and could sit their starters. Dallas will need this game for playoff positioning.

The Eagles have won seven of their last nine games heading into the final weekend of the season. The Cowboys crushed the Eagles 41-21 in week three.