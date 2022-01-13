Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Sixers' Sloppiness, Struggles Against Zone Defense Cost Them in Loss to Hornets

Eagles "Healthy Scratch" Player on Verge of a Contract Incentive, Pay Him Anyway

01/13/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson was set to become $375,000 richer by playing in last Saturday’s game against Dallas. The week 18 matchup would’ve triggered a contract clause giving Nelson a bonus but he was made a healthy scratch. No play, no money. It’s one of the nasty sides of the NFL contract game except the Eagles didn’t play into it.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, knowing that they were going to make Nelson a healthy scratch, the Eagles quietly slid Nelson a $375,000 signing bonus to make up for the “missed” incentive.   That’s one way for an organization to build loyalty with their players.

Nelson, who was signed as a free agent this past offseason, has quietly been one of the Eagles better defensive players.  He’s accumulated 47-tackes, seven passes defensed, and one interception on the season.

95CA517F-80AA-44DD-A1BD-9AD0822EA610

Posted by on 01/13/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)