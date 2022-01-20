Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 40 Preview
01/20/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
When the schedule was initially released, this date was circled on the calendar for two participants in tonight's game. An offseason trade between the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets sent two veteran players to new destinations.
Those two players face their former teams on Thursday night. For the Flyers, it also may be the second time already this season that they reach double-digits on a winless streak.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|36
|12
|19
|31
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|34
|11
|15
|26
|Cam Atkinson
|39
|15
|14
|29
|Jake Voracek
|34
|1
|24
|25
|Travis Konecny
|37
|7
|15
|22
|Boone Jenner
|36
|15
|9
|24
|Joel Farabee
|32
|11
|7
|18
|Zach Werenski
|34
|6
|15
|21
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Alexandre Texier
|32
|11
|9
|20
Carter Hart gets the start again for the Flyers. Hart made 28 saves in regulation and overtime before making another six in the nine rounds of the shootout in the loss. Hart remains consistent in his performances, allowing three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts. Despite that, Hart has just two wins in his last 14 games.
Elvis Merzlikins gets the start for Columbus. Merzlikins struggled in his last start, allowing four goals on 15 shots in 13:28 against Florida. In the start before that, Merzlikins made 31 saves in a shutout win over the Hurricanes.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: There will be no changes to the Flyers lineup.
- Blue Jackets: Voracek returns from COVID protocol. Liam Foudy was sent to the team's Taxi Squad as a result.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Blue Jackets (27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Blue Jackets (23rd)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- Feb. 20, 2020 - Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3 (F/OT) (at CBJ)
- Feb. 18, 2020 - Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 1 (at PHI)
- Nov. 27, 2019 - Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2 (at CBJ)
- Oct. 26, 2019 - Flyers 7, Blue Jackets 4 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Travis Konecny - 15 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Claude Giroux - 33 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 23 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
- Joel Farabee - 4 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
- Carter Hart - 7 GP, 2-3-2, 3.61 GAA, .868 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs five points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
