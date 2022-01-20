Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 40 Preview

01/20/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

When the schedule was initially released, this date was circled on the calendar for two participants in tonight's game. An offseason trade between the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets sent two veteran players to new destinations.

Those two players face their former teams on Thursday night. For the Flyers, it also may be the second time already this season that they reach double-digits on a winless streak.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P
Claude Giroux 36 12 19 31 Oliver Bjorkstrand 34 11 15 26
Cam Atkinson 39 15 14 29 Jake Voracek 34 1 24 25
Travis Konecny 37 7 15 22 Boone Jenner 36 15 9 24
Joel Farabee 32 11 7 18 Zach Werenski 34 6 15 21
Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Alexandre Texier 32 11 9 20

Players To Watch 1-20

Cam Atkinson plays his first game against his former team on Thursday. Atkinson had an assist in Tuesday's game and continues to lead the team in goals with 15 on the season.
 
Jake Voracek comes out of COVID protocol ahead of Thursday's game, just in time to make his return against his former team. Voracek has not played since Jan. 11 and had just two assists in the last five games. Voracek has just one goal this season, and has gone 22 games without a goal.
 
Goalie Matchup 1-20

Carter Hart gets the start again for the Flyers. Hart made 28 saves in regulation and overtime before making another six in the nine rounds of the shootout in the loss. Hart remains consistent in his performances, allowing three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts. Despite that, Hart has just two wins in his last 14 games.    

Elvis Merzlikins gets the start for Columbus. Merzlikins struggled in his last start, allowing four goals on 15 shots in 13:28 against Florida. In the start before that, Merzlikins made 31 saves in a shutout win over the Hurricanes. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-20

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-20
 
Blue Jackets Scratches: Cole Sillinger (COVID protocol), Vladislav Gavrikov (COVID protocol), Adam Boqvist (COVID protocol), Justin Danforth (injury), Daniil Tarasov (injury), Gabriel Carlsson (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: There will be no changes to the Flyers lineup. 
  • Blue Jackets: Voracek returns from COVID protocol. Liam Foudy was sent to the team's Taxi Squad as a result. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Blue Jackets (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Blue Jackets (23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
    • Feb. 20, 2020 - Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3 (F/OT) (at CBJ)
    • Feb. 18, 2020 - Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 27, 2019 - Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2 (at CBJ)
    • Oct. 26, 2019 - Flyers 7, Blue Jackets 4 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Travis Konecny - 15 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
    • Claude Giroux - 33 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 23 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
    • Joel Farabee - 4 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart - 7 GP, 2-3-2, 3.61 GAA, .868 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs five points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

