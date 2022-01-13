Flyers-Bruins: Game 36 Preview
01/13/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers had Tuesday night off with their previously scheduled game against Carolina postponed with the team still facing various COVID issues. Many of those players have since returned, as the team returns to the ice to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
This is a game with two teams going in opposite directions. The Flyers have lost five straight games going back to Dec. 30. The Bruins are fresh off a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night and have won five of their last six games since New Year's Day.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|32
|11
|18
|29
|Brad Marchand
|28
|19
|20
|39
|Cam Atkinson
|35
|14
|12
|26
|Patrice Bergeron
|32
|11
|17
|28
|Travis Konecny
|33
|5
|14
|19
|David Pastrnak
|33
|13
|14
|27
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Taylor Hall
|33
|7
|15
|22
|Joel Farabee
|28
|10
|6
|16
|Charlie McAvoy
|30
|5
|15
|20
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart had a rough start in his last outing against Pittsburgh, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a loss. Since returning from his own stay on the COVID list, Hart has lost both of his starts. His last win came on Dec. 14 over New Jersey, where he stopped 26 of 27 shots.
Look who's back in the crease for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask makes his return to the ice for his season debut. It's fitting he'll get the call against the Flyers, a team he has experienced great success against. In 26 career games, Rask has a 19-2-4 record against the Flyers with a 2.06 GAA and .927 save percentage.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)
- Flyers: The Flyers get Giroux, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Ivan Provorov all back in the lineup from COVID protocol. Justin Braun will also play after a two-day stay on the COVID list before returning on Wednesday. Rasmus Ristolainen comes out of the lineup after entering COVID protocol on Tuesday.
- Bruins: Only one change to the Bruins lineup. John Moore exits with an injury and Tyler Lewington comes in.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Bruins (9th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Bruins (9th)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Oct. 20, 2021 - Flyers 6, Bruins 3 (at PHI)
- Nov. 20, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Keith Yandle - 31 GP, 3 G, 25 A, 28 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 46 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 P
- Claude Giroux - 48 GP, 10 G, 25 A, 35 P
- Travis Konecny - 21 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Carter Hart - 10 GP, 4-4-2, 3.74 GAA, .880 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.