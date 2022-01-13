Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Buccaneers Offense vs. Eagles Defense Analysis

Flyers-Bruins: Game 36 Preview

01/13/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers had Tuesday night off with their previously scheduled game against Carolina postponed with the team still facing various COVID issues. Many of those players have since returned, as the team returns to the ice to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

This is a game with two teams going in opposite directions. The Flyers have lost five straight games going back to Dec. 30. The Bruins are fresh off a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night and have won five of their last six games since New Year's Day.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Claude Giroux 32 11 18 29 Brad Marchand 28 19 20 39
Cam Atkinson 35 14 12 26 Patrice Bergeron 32 11 17 28
Travis Konecny 33 5 14 19 David Pastrnak 33 13 14 27
Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Taylor Hall 33 7 15 22
Joel Farabee 28 10 6 16 Charlie McAvoy 30 5 15 20

Players To Watch 1-13

Claude Giroux makes his return to the lineup after missing the last three games on the COVID list. He turned 34 on Wednesday and has continued to put together consistent production numbers, leading the team with 29 points in 32 games this season. Giroux had two assists in his last game in Los Angeles on New Year's Day, and had five points in the previous four games.    
 
After going four straight games without a point, David Pastrnak put together a four-game stretch with five goals and one assist for six points. In Wednesday's game against Montreal, Pastrnak was held off the board, despite another five-goal outburst from his team. Pastrnak has 16 goals and 28 points in 24 career games against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 1-13

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart had a rough start in his last outing against Pittsburgh, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a loss. Since returning from his own stay on the COVID list, Hart has lost both of his starts. His last win came on Dec. 14 over New Jersey, where he stopped 26 of 27 shots.   

Look who's back in the crease for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask makes his return to the ice for his season debut. It's fitting he'll get the call against the Flyers, a team he has experienced great success against. In 26 career games, Rask has a 19-2-4 record against the Flyers with a 2.06 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-13

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-13
 
Bruins Scratches: Derek Forbort (COVID protocol), Connor Clifton (COVID protocol), Nick Foligno (injury), Jakub Zboril (injury), John Moore (injury), Karson Kuhlman (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: The Flyers get Giroux, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Ivan Provorov all back in the lineup from COVID protocol. Justin Braun will also play after a two-day stay on the COVID list before returning on Wednesday. Rasmus Ristolainen comes out of the lineup after entering COVID protocol on Tuesday. 
  • Bruins: Only one change to the Bruins lineup. John Moore exits with an injury and Tyler Lewington comes in. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Bruins (9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Bruins (9th)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Oct. 20, 2021 - Flyers 6, Bruins 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 20, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Keith Yandle - 31 GP, 3 G, 25 A, 28 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 46 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 P
    • Claude Giroux - 48 GP, 10 G, 25 A, 35 P
    • Travis Konecny - 21 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Carter Hart - 10 GP, 4-4-2, 3.74 GAA, .880 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

