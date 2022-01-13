Flyers-Bruins: Game 36 Preview

This is a game with two teams going in opposite directions. The Flyers have lost five straight games going back to Dec. 30. The Bruins are fresh off a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night and have won five of their last six games since New Year's Day.

The Flyers had Tuesday night off with their previously scheduled game against Carolina postponed with the team still facing various COVID issues. Many of those players have since returned, as the team returns to the ice to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Claude Giroux 32 11 18 29 Brad Marchand 28 19 20 39 Cam Atkinson 35 14 12 26 Patrice Bergeron 32 11 17 28 Travis Konecny 33 5 14 19 David Pastrnak 33 13 14 27 Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Taylor Hall 33 7 15 22 Joel Farabee 28 10 6 16 Charlie McAvoy 30 5 15 20

Claude Giroux makes his return to the lineup after missing the last three games on the COVID list. He turned 34 on Wednesday and has continued to put together consistent production numbers, leading the team with 29 points in 32 games this season. Giroux had two assists in his last game in Los Angeles on New Year's Day, and had five points in the previous four games.

After going four straight games without a point, David Pastrnak put together a four-game stretch with five goals and one assist for six points. In Wednesday's game against Montreal, Pastrnak was held off the board, despite another five-goal outburst from his team. Pastrnak has 16 goals and 28 points in 24 career games against the Flyers.

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart had a rough start in his last outing against Pittsburgh, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a loss. Since returning from his own stay on the COVID list, Hart has lost both of his starts. His last win came on Dec. 14 over New Jersey, where he stopped 26 of 27 shots. Look who's back in the crease for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask makes his return to the ice for his season debut. It's fitting he'll get the call against the Flyers, a team he has experienced great success against. In 26 career games, Rask has a 19-2-4 record against the Flyers with a 2.06 GAA and .927 save percentage. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)

Bruins Scratches: Derek Forbort (COVID protocol), Connor Clifton (COVID protocol), Nick Foligno (injury), Jakub Zboril (injury), John Moore (injury), Karson Kuhlman (healthy)

Lineup Notes