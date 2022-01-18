Flyers-Islanders: Game 39 Preview
01/18/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Less than 24 hours after meeting for the first time this season, the Flyers and New York Islanders are right back at it. This time, they will take the ice at Wells Fargo Center, as the Flyers try to avoid being on the cusp on another double-digit losing streak.
The Flyers' streak hit eight games on Monday with the 4-1 loss on Long Island. Meanwhile, the Islanders are just starting to make up some ground in games played, and the distance between them and the Flyers is rapidly decreasing.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|35
|11
|18
|29
|Mathew Barzal
|28
|7
|15
|22
|Cam Atkinson
|38
|15
|13
|28
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|29
|8
|8
|16
|Travis Konecny
|36
|6
|15
|21
|Brock Nelson
|22
|11
|4
|15
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Josh Bailey
|25
|2
|13
|15
|Joel Farabee
|31
|11
|6
|17
|Noah Dobson
|29
|5
|9
|14
Carter Hart gets the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart's personal losing streak reached five games against the Rangers on Saturday, despite making 24 saves on 27 shots. With the exception of a loss to the Penguins on Jan. 6, Hart remains consistent in his performances, having allowing three goals or less in seven of his last eight starts.
Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the call for the Islanders. Varlamov made his return to the crease on Jan. 15 for the first time in over two weeks, taking the loss despite allowing just one goal on 35 shots. Varlamov has won two of his last three starts and allowed just one goal in each of them.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Islanders: Outside of the goalie change, no other changes to the Islanders lineup from Monday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (28th), Islanders (22nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Islanders (10th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 17, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 61 GP, 21 G, 43 A, 64 P
- Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 P
- Keith Yandle - 26 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 46 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
- Carter Hart - 7 GP, 2-3-2, 3.61 GAA, .868 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs five points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.