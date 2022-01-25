Flyers-Islanders: Game 43 Preview
01/25/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers get right back on the ice on Tuesday night after suffering a loss at home on Monday in the closing minutes of the third period to the Dallas Stars. There will be some history on the line.
For the third time in eight days, the Flyers and New York Islanders face off. It was be the second time on Long Island. For the Flyers, a loss will be their 13th straight, setting a new franchise record for the longest winless streak.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|39
|14
|19
|33
|Mathew Barzal
|31
|7
|17
|24
|Cam Atkinson
|42
|15
|16
|31
|Josh Bailey
|29
|3
|15
|18
|Travis Konecny
|40
|7
|17
|24
|Brock Nelson
|25
|13
|4
|17
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|31
|8
|8
|16
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Noah Dobson
|32
|5
|9
|14
Martin Jones is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Jones' last start was not good, as he allowed four goals on eight shots in Buffalo on Saturday and was pulled during the first period. Jones has allowed at least three goals in each of his last four starts.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to get the start for the Islanders. Sorokin posted a 17-save shutout over Arizona in his last start on Friday. He made 26 saves on 27 shots in the start before that, a win last Monday against the Flyers. Sorokin has won all four starts in January and has allowed two goals or less in each.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so no lineup information will be known until closer to game time. It is possible that one or both of Connor Bunnaman or Linus Sandin may be inserted into the lineup to give them 12 forwards. If Sandin plays, it will be his NHL debut.
- Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom comes back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (27th), Islanders (24th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (10th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 18, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Jan. 17, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 62 GP, 22 G, 44 A, 66 P
- Cam Atkinson - 29 GP, 14 G, 13 A, 27 P
- Keith Yandle - 27 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 47 GP, 12 G, 22 A, 34 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 3-3-0, 2.17 GAA, .917 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Keith Yandle passes Doug Jarvis' NHL record with his 965th consecutive game played tonight.
- Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.