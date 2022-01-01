Flyers-Kings: Game 32 Preview
01/01/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers points streak was extended to seven games in an overtime loss to the Sharks to close out 2021 on Thursday night. The Flyers don't have to wait very long to open their 2022 slate.
A short trip from San Jose to Los Angeles marks the next stop on this post-holiday road trip, as the Flyers try to extend the points streak to eight games against the Kings.
Game time is 10:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Los Angeles Kings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|31
|11
|16
|27
|Anze Kopitar
|32
|9
|19
|28
|Cam Atkinson
|31
|12
|8
|20
|Alex Iafallo
|32
|10
|10
|20
|Travis Konecny
|31
|5
|14
|19
|Adrian Kempe
|32
|13
|6
|19
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Viktor Arvidsson
|25
|6
|8
|14
|James van Riemsdyk
|31
|7
|6
|13
|Phillip Danault
|30
|4
|10
|14
Martin Jones gets back in goal on Saturday. Jones made 34 saves in the overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. He also comes into the game with 19 career wins over the Kings in 28 games played, posting a 2.24 GAA.
Jonathan Quick gets the start for the Kings. Quick got the win over the Canucks in his last start, making 17 saves on 18 shots. In his two previous starts, he allowed five goals each. Quick has 10 wins and a career 1.70 GAA in 15 games played against the Flyers.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (COVID protocol), Nate Thompson (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Carter Hart (healthy), Scott Laughton (healthy), Derick Brassard (healthy)
- Flyers: The only lineup change for the Flyers is the return of Kevin Connauton for Nick Seeler. Interim head coach Mike Yeo did say that Scott Laughton, Derick Brassard, and Carter Hart all have tested out of COVID protocol and will join the team tomorrow.
- Kings: No changes are expected to the Kings lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Kings (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Kings (28th)
- Recent History vs. Kings
- Jan. 18, 2020 - Flyers 4, Kings 1 (at PHI)
- Dec. 31, 2019 - Kings 5, Flyers 3 (at LA)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
- Oskar Lindblom - 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 P
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
- Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
- Martin Jones - 28 GP, 19-6-3, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Cam Atkinson needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
