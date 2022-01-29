Flyers-Kings: Game 44 Preview
01/29/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following a 13th straight loss on Tuesday, the Flyers schedule has lightened significantly. They will face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon. Following this game, the Flyers will play just three times in the next two weeks.
That makes the current losing streak even more of a challenge to break. With each loss that occurs, there will be several days in between games for it to continue to be the dark cloud hanging over the franchise. The Flyers try to avoid a 14th straight defeat and a winless month of January against the same team that they opened the month again, the Kings.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Los Angeles Kings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|40
|15
|19
|34
|Anze Kopitar
|44
|13
|25
|38
|Cam Atkinson
|43
|15
|17
|32
|Alex Iafallo
|42
|13
|14
|27
|Travis Konecny
|41
|7
|17
|24
|Adrian Kempe
|41
|18
|8
|26
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Viktor Arvidsson
|37
|10
|15
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|43
|10
|7
|17
|Phillip Danault
|42
|10
|12
|22
Carter Hart is expected back in goal for the Flyers. Hart allowed two goals on 35 shots in his last start against Dallas, taking the loss late on Monday.
Jonathan Quick is expected to get the start for the Kings. Quick's last start came on Monday night in a shootout loss to the Rangers, allowing two goals on 30 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: Isaac Ratcliffe enters the lineup and will make his NHL debut. No other changes are being made to the lineup.
- Kings: No changes are expected for the Kings.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (28th), Kings (26th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Kings (28th)
- Recent History vs. Kings
- Jan. 1, 2022 - Kings 6, Flyers 3 (at LA)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
- Claude Giroux - 20 GP, 5 G, 14 A, 19 P
- Cam Atkinson - 15 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.60 GAA, .929 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.