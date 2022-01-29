Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Should The Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey?

Flyers-Kings: Game 44 Preview

01/29/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Following a 13th straight loss on Tuesday, the Flyers schedule has lightened significantly. They will face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon. Following this game, the Flyers will play just three times in the next two weeks.

That makes the current losing streak even more of a challenge to break. With each loss that occurs, there will be several days in between games for it to continue to be the dark cloud hanging over the franchise. The Flyers try to avoid a 14th straight defeat and a winless month of January against the same team that they opened the month again, the Kings.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P
Claude Giroux 40 15 19 34 Anze Kopitar 44 13 25 38
Cam Atkinson 43 15 17 32 Alex Iafallo 42 13 14 27
Travis Konecny 41 7 17 24 Adrian Kempe 41 18 8 26
Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Viktor Arvidsson 37 10 15 25
James van Riemsdyk 43 10 7 17 Phillip Danault 42 10 12 22

Players To Watch 1-29

Claude Giroux has been one of the team's top producers of late. Giroux has four goals in the last five games, including scoring a go-ahead goal on last Tuesday against the Islanders and the first goal of the game this past Tuesday against the Islanders. 
 
Alex Iafallo had a four-game points streak snapped in the Kings last game against the Islanders. Prior to that, he had three goals and one assist during the streak and totaled seven points in his previous seven games. 
 
Goalie Matchup 1-29

Carter Hart is expected back in goal for the Flyers. Hart allowed two goals on 35 shots in his last start against Dallas, taking the loss late on Monday.       

Jonathan Quick is expected to get the start for the Kings. Quick's last start came on Monday night in a shootout loss to the Rangers, allowing two goals on 30 shots. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-29

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-29
 
Kings Scratches: Lias Andersson (injury), Alexander Edler (injury), Carl Grundstrom (healthy), Rasmus Kupari (healthy), Austin Strand (healthy), Jacob Moverare (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Isaac Ratcliffe enters the lineup and will make his NHL debut. No other changes are being made to the lineup.
  • Kings: No changes are expected for the Kings.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (28th), Kings (26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Kings (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Kings
    • Jan. 1, 2022 - Kings 6, Flyers 3 (at LA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
    • Claude Giroux - 20 GP, 5 G, 14 A, 19 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 15 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.60 GAA, .929 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 01/29/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

