Flyers-Kings: Game 44 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Following a 13th straight loss on Tuesday, the Flyers schedule has lightened significantly. They will face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon. Following this game, the Flyers will play just three times in the next two weeks.

That makes the current losing streak even more of a challenge to break. With each loss that occurs, there will be several days in between games for it to continue to be the dark cloud hanging over the franchise. The Flyers try to avoid a 14th straight defeat and a winless month of January against the same team that they opened the month again, the Kings.

Game time is 1 p.m.