Flyers-Rangers: Game 37 Preview

The next chance for the Flyers to end that streak comes on Saturday night against the New York Rangers .

The Flyers were in a position to potentially get at least one point out of Thursday's game in Boston. After falling behind 2-0 before getting a shot on goal, the Flyers tied the game in the second period and were within a goal for the duration of the third period. Ultimately, the loss was their sixth straight.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Claude Giroux 33 11 18 29 Adam Fox 38 5 32 38 Cam Atkinson 36 15 13 28 Artemi Panarin 33 10 26 36 Travis Konecny 34 5 14 19 Chris Kreider 38 23 11 34 Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Mika Zibanejad 38 13 21 34 Joel Farabee 29 11 6 17 Ryan Strome 34 8 19 27

Joel Farabee remained hot with another goal in his last game. It seems that any offense of late comes from him or Cam Atkinson, and the duo is back on the top line again for Saturday's game.

Chris Kreider had cooled slightly in the scoring column with just four goals in his last 13 games before a two-goal game in his last outing against San Jose. That brings his season total to 23 goals, including four in the last five games. Kreider had a goal against the Flyers in their only meeting of the season.

Carter Hart gets back in goal for another start on Saturday. Hart was solid in his last game. Despite allowing two goals in the first period, Hart essentially kept the Flyers in the game with 33 saves on 36 shots in the 3-2 loss in Boston. Hart has lost all three starts since his return from COVID protocol on Jan. 4. His last win came on Dec. 14. Igor Shesterkin gets the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin returned from the COVID list on Thursday and promptly pitched a shutout, making 37 saves against San Jose. In his last start prior to a stay on the COVID list, Shesterkin also had a shutout, making 38 saves against the Lightning. He has three shutouts in his last five starts. Shesterkin defeated the Flyers on Dec. 1 with 33 saves on 34 shots. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury). Rasmus Ristolainen (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Barclay Goodrow (COVID protocol), Alexis Lafreniere (COVID protocol), Sammy Blais (injury), Dryden Hunt (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy), Jarred Tinordi (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy)

Lineup Notes