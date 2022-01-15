Flyers-Rangers: Game 37 Preview
01/15/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers were in a position to potentially get at least one point out of Thursday's game in Boston. After falling behind 2-0 before getting a shot on goal, the Flyers tied the game in the second period and were within a goal for the duration of the third period. Ultimately, the loss was their sixth straight.
The next chance for the Flyers to end that streak comes on Saturday night against the New York Rangers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|33
|11
|18
|29
|Adam Fox
|38
|5
|32
|38
|Cam Atkinson
|36
|15
|13
|28
|Artemi Panarin
|33
|10
|26
|36
|Travis Konecny
|34
|5
|14
|19
|Chris Kreider
|38
|23
|11
|34
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Mika Zibanejad
|38
|13
|21
|34
|Joel Farabee
|29
|11
|6
|17
|Ryan Strome
|34
|8
|19
|27
Carter Hart gets back in goal for another start on Saturday. Hart was solid in his last game. Despite allowing two goals in the first period, Hart essentially kept the Flyers in the game with 33 saves on 36 shots in the 3-2 loss in Boston. Hart has lost all three starts since his return from COVID protocol on Jan. 4. His last win came on Dec. 14.
Igor Shesterkin gets the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin returned from the COVID list on Thursday and promptly pitched a shutout, making 37 saves against San Jose. In his last start prior to a stay on the COVID list, Shesterkin also had a shutout, making 38 saves against the Lightning. He has three shutouts in his last five starts. Shesterkin defeated the Flyers on Dec. 1 with 33 saves on 34 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury). Rasmus Ristolainen (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen comes out of COVID protocol, but he will be a healthy scratch for this game. Max Willman was sent down to Lehigh Valley. Gerry Mayhew will be in the lineup.
- Rangers: The Rangers get Ryan Reaves and Julien Gauthier back from COVID protocol. Anthony Greco was returned to the Taxi Squad and Jonny Brodzinski also exits the lineup from the last game. The Rangers also get head coach Gerard Gallant back from COVID protocol.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Rangers (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Rangers (3rd)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Dec. 1, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Claude Giroux - 64 GP, 14 G, 44 A, 58 P
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Keith Yandle - 22 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
- Carter Hart - 9 GP, 4-3-1, 3.38 GAA, .880 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.