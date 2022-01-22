Flyers Routed by Sabres for 11th Straight Loss

Then, as has happened in several other games on the streak, Murphy's Law set in again. Everything that could go wrong did. A failed coach's challenge allowed for two quick power-play goals, then another late in the first period essentially already put the game out of reach, as the Flyers streak reached 11 games with a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

For a brief stretch of the first period, the Flyers appeared to be in position to possibly snap their second double-digit losing streak of the season. They had a lead and against a team in the same neighborhood in the standings, it was certainly possible.

It didn't take long for the Flyers to find themselves trailing in this game. Just 1:29 in, a battle won behind the net led to a goal for Jeff Skinner alone in front, making it 1-0 Buffalo.

The Flyers responded midway through the period. At 11:18, Rasmus Ristolainen scored against his former team to even things up at one. Just 1:26 later, Claude Giroux deflected an Ivan Provorov shot to make it 2-1 Flyers.

The lead was short-lived, as the Sabres tied the game 2:49 later on the power play. Tage Thompson got a friendly bounce after a flubbed one-timer attempt by Alex Tuch and launched a slap shot past Martin Jones. The Flyers challenged for offside, and after a long review, the call on the ice stood. That gave Buffalo another power play, and Thompson scored again just 24 seconds of game action later.

That wasn't all for Buffalo in the period. With two minutes to play, a shot by Henri Jokiharju was tipped in by Peyton Krebs for his first NHL goal to make it 4-2.

That ended the afternoon for Jones, who made four saves on eight shots. Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-9 Buffalo.

The Sabres picked up where they left off in the first period just 2:24 into the second. After a Flyers power play, Krebs exited the penalty box and got a breakaway, going upstairs to get his second goal of the game and make it 5-2.

The Flyers had three other power plays in the period, including one in the final seconds that carried into the third, but could not take advantage. Through two periods, shots were 19-16 Flyers.

Buffalo got another goal early in the third on another power play, as Skinner added his second of the game at 4:36.

The Flyers finally scored on their fifth power play of the game as Giroux added his second of the day with 5:11 to play on another deflection to cap the scoring.

Carter Hart made 14 saves on 16 shots in relief of Jones. Michael Houser made 30 saves in the win.

Skinner and Thompson each finished with two goals and an assist. Krebs had the pair of goals and Rasmus Dahlin and Tuch each had two assists. In addition to Giroux's two goals, Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists.

The Flyers get back on home ice on Monday night to face the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 0 1 3 Sabres 4 1 1 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BUF Jeff Skinner (15) (Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens) 1:29

PHI Rasmus Ristolainen (2) (Travis Sanheim) 11:18

PHI Claude Giroux (13) (Ivan Provorov, Cam Atkinson) 12:44

BUF Tage Thompson (13) PP (Tuch, Skinner) 15:33

BUF Thompson (14) PP (Rasmus Dahlin) 15:57

BUF Peyton Krebs (1) (Henri Jokiharju, Mark Jankowski) 18:00

2nd Period

BUF Krebs (2) (Rasmus Asplund) 2:24

3rd Period

BUF Skinner (16) PP (Dahlin, Thompson) 4:36

PHI Giroux (14) PP (Travis Konecny, Atkinson) 14:49

