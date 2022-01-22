Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

01/22/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

With their losing streak now into double-digits, the Flyers will look to avoid more franchise history in the near future. The franchise record for a winless streak is 12 games, and the opportunity to avoid this current streak reaching 11 games comes early on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres, who are now hot on their heels just three points back in the standings.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Claude Giroux 37 12 19 31 Rasmus Dahlin 40 7 19 26
Cam Atkinson 40 15 14 29 Tage Thompson 37 12 13 25
Travis Konecny 38 7 15 22 Jeff Skinner 38 14 10 24
Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Kyle Okposo 37 7 16 23
Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Victor Olofsson 32 5 16 21

Players To Watch 1-22

Wade Allison makes his season debut on Saturday. It's been a long road to recovery for Allison, who suffered a high ankle sprain in a rookie game in September. He finally gets a chance to make it into the lineup and show what he can do.
 
Alex Tuch has been a solid contributor for Buffalo in his limited playing time. He only has eight games on the season, but has points in six of eights games, including a pair of goals in the last two games.
 
Goalie Matchup 1-22

Carter Hart is expected to make another start. Hart was solid once again on Thursday, making 27 saves, but suffered yet another loss. On this current 10-game streak, Hart has taken six of the losses.    

Michael Houser is expected to start for Buffalo. Houser has just one start, making his season debut on Tuesday. He made 43 saves, allowing just one goal in a win over the Ottawa Senators. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-22

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-22
 
Sabres Scratches: Dustin Tokarski (COVID protocol), Jack Quinn (injury), Will Butcher (injury), Kyle Okposo (injury), Vinnie Hinostroza (injury), Zemgus Girgensons (injury), Colin Miller (injury), Malcolm Subban (injury), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (injury), Casey Mittelstadt (injury), Drake Caggiula (injury), Craig Anderson (injury)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Joel Farabee was placed on injured reserve on Friday with an upper-body injury that will keep him out four weeks. Wade Allison comes in to make his season debut. Jackson Cates was also called up and Connor Bunnaman sent down. No other changes are expected. 
  • Sabres: Jacob Bryson is nearing a return after missing three games. He could join the lineup and play on the third pairing along with former Flyer Robert Hagg. No other changes are anticipated.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Sabres (18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Sabres (26th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • April 11, 2021 - Sabres 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 31, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
    • March 29, 2021 - Flyers 4, Sabres 3 (F/OT) (at BUF)
    • March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
    • Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 46 GP, 12 G, 30 A, 42 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 19 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
    • Travis Konecny - 17 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 44 GP, 19 G, 9 A, 28 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-2-0, 2.72 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs five points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

