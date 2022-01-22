Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview
01/22/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With their losing streak now into double-digits, the Flyers will look to avoid more franchise history in the near future. The franchise record for a winless streak is 12 games, and the opportunity to avoid this current streak reaching 11 games comes early on Saturday afternoon.
The Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres, who are now hot on their heels just three points back in the standings.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|37
|12
|19
|31
|Rasmus Dahlin
|40
|7
|19
|26
|Cam Atkinson
|40
|15
|14
|29
|Tage Thompson
|37
|12
|13
|25
|Travis Konecny
|38
|7
|15
|22
|Jeff Skinner
|38
|14
|10
|24
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Kyle Okposo
|37
|7
|16
|23
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Victor Olofsson
|32
|5
|16
|21
Carter Hart is expected to make another start. Hart was solid once again on Thursday, making 27 saves, but suffered yet another loss. On this current 10-game streak, Hart has taken six of the losses.
Michael Houser is expected to start for Buffalo. Houser has just one start, making his season debut on Tuesday. He made 43 saves, allowing just one goal in a win over the Ottawa Senators.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: Joel Farabee was placed on injured reserve on Friday with an upper-body injury that will keep him out four weeks. Wade Allison comes in to make his season debut. Jackson Cates was also called up and Connor Bunnaman sent down. No other changes are expected.
- Sabres: Jacob Bryson is nearing a return after missing three games. He could join the lineup and play on the third pairing along with former Flyer Robert Hagg. No other changes are anticipated.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Sabres (18th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Sabres (26th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- April 11, 2021 - Sabres 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 31, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
- March 29, 2021 - Flyers 4, Sabres 3 (F/OT) (at BUF)
- March 9, 2021 - Flyers 5, Sabres 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 46 GP, 12 G, 30 A, 42 P
- Cam Atkinson - 19 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
- Travis Konecny - 17 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 44 GP, 19 G, 9 A, 28 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-2-0, 2.72 GAA, .910 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs five points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.