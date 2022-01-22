Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

The Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres , who are now hot on their heels just three points back in the standings.

With their losing streak now into double-digits, the Flyers will look to avoid more franchise history in the near future. The franchise record for a winless streak is 12 games, and the opportunity to avoid this current streak reaching 11 games comes early on Saturday afternoon.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P Claude Giroux 37 12 19 31 Rasmus Dahlin 40 7 19 26 Cam Atkinson 40 15 14 29 Tage Thompson 37 12 13 25 Travis Konecny 38 7 15 22 Jeff Skinner 38 14 10 24 Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Kyle Okposo 37 7 16 23 Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Victor Olofsson 32 5 16 21

Wade Allison makes his season debut on Saturday. It's been a long road to recovery for Allison, who suffered a high ankle sprain in a rookie game in September. He finally gets a chance to make it into the lineup and show what he can do.

Alex Tuch has been a solid contributor for Buffalo in his limited playing time. He only has eight games on the season, but has points in six of eights games, including a pair of goals in the last two games.

Carter Hart is expected to make another start. Hart was solid once again on Thursday, making 27 saves, but suffered yet another loss. On this current 10-game streak, Hart has taken six of the losses. Michael Houser is expected to start for Buffalo. Houser has just one start, making his season debut on Tuesday. He made 43 saves, allowing just one goal in a win over the Ottawa Senators. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)

Sabres Scratches: Dustin Tokarski (COVID protocol), Jack Quinn (injury), Will Butcher (injury), Kyle Okposo (injury), Vinnie Hinostroza (injury), Zemgus Girgensons (injury), Colin Miller (injury), Malcolm Subban (injury), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (injury), Casey Mittelstadt (injury), Drake Caggiula (injury), Craig Anderson (injury)

Lineup Notes