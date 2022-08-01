Flyers-Sharks: Game 35 Preview
01/08/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following a seven-game points streak, the Flyers have been handed four straight losses, the first of those coming in the final game of the streak. Their next opponent is the team that started this new losing streak, the San Jose Sharks.
The Flyers will still be down several regulars as they take on the Sharks, who are also dealing with several absences, on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|San Jose Sharks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|32
|11
|18
|29
|Timo Meier
|30
|14
|22
|36
|Cam Atkinson
|34
|14
|11
|25
|Logan Couture
|32
|12
|17
|29
|Travis Konecny
|33
|5
|14
|19
|Tomas Hertl
|35
|17
|11
|28
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Erik Karlsson
|28
|8
|14
|22
|Joel Farabee
|27
|10
|6
|16
|Alexander Barabanov
|30
|6
|14
|20
Martin Jones gets the start against his former team on Saturday. Jones was last in goal on Jan. 1 for a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He allowed five goals on 33 shots. Jones had won three straight starts prior.
Adin Hill is expected to get the start for San Jose. Hill was in goal on Tuesday for a win over the Buffalo Sabres, making 37 saves on 39 shots. That was Hill's first win since Dec. 7. This will be Hill's second start since Dec. 16, as he continues to fill in for an injured James Reimer.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Claude Giroux (COVID protocol), Ivan Provorov (COVID protocol), Travis Konecny (COVID protocol), Travis Sanheim (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)
- Flyers: Nick Seeler and Jackson Cates return from COVID protocol and will be back in the lineup on Saturday. Connor Bunnaman and Egor Zamula were moved to the Taxi Squad.
- Sharks: No changes are expected to the Sharks lineup, but they are down several players from last week's matchup against the Flyers. Logan Couture is in COVID protocol and James Reimer, Erik Karlsson, and Jacob Middleton are all out with injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (28th), Sharks (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Sharks (6th)
- Recent History vs. Sharks
- Dec. 30 - Sharks 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at SJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
- Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
- Kevin Hayes - 20 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
- Martin Jones - 3 GP, 1-1-0, 1.29 GAA, .946 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
