Flyers-Sharks: Game 35 Preview

The Flyers will still be down several regulars as they take on the Sharks, who are also dealing with several absences, on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Following a seven-game points streak, the Flyers have been handed four straight losses, the first of those coming in the final game of the streak. Their next opponent is the team that started this new losing streak, the San Jose Sharks .

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P Claude Giroux 32 11 18 29 Timo Meier 30 14 22 36 Cam Atkinson 34 14 11 25 Logan Couture 32 12 17 29 Travis Konecny 33 5 14 19 Tomas Hertl 35 17 11 28 Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Erik Karlsson 28 8 14 22 Joel Farabee 27 10 6 16 Alexander Barabanov 30 6 14 20

Cam Atkinson added another goal in Thursday's game and seems to be one of the few producing with any regularity. He has five points in his last five games.

Timo Meier was held off the scoresheet in last week's game against the Flyers, but has been putting up points regularly. In just the last three games, he has one goal and four assists. He also had a goal and an assist against Arizona in the first game back from the NHL's pause, giving him seven points in the last five games.

Martin Jones gets the start against his former team on Saturday. Jones was last in goal on Jan. 1 for a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He allowed five goals on 33 shots. Jones had won three straight starts prior. Adin Hill is expected to get the start for San Jose. Hill was in goal on Tuesday for a win over the Buffalo Sabres, making 37 saves on 39 shots. That was Hill's first win since Dec. 7. This will be Hill's second start since Dec. 16, as he continues to fill in for an injured James Reimer. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Claude Giroux (COVID protocol), Ivan Provorov (COVID protocol), Travis Konecny (COVID protocol), Travis Sanheim (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)

Sharks Scratches: Logan Couture (COVID protocol), Lane Pederson (COVID protocol), James Reimer (injury), Erik Karlsson (injury), Jacob Middleton (injury), Kevin Labanc (injury), Nikolai Knyzhov (injury), Rudolfs Balcers (injury), Nicolas Meloche (healthy)

Lineup Notes