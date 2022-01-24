Flyers-Stars: Game 42 Preview
01/24/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The start of the second half of the Flyers season has arrived. For most teams, this would be a chance to evaluate where you are and use the remaining stretch of road ahead to do everything you can to improve in the standings. But when you're mired in a slump and losing streak like the Flyers are, it feels like an eternity to go.
The Flyers will face the Dallas Stars on Monday night while on the cusp of two historical moments. Keith Yandle with tie Doug Jarvis' consecutive games record at 964, while the Flyers would match a franchise-record winless streak of 12 with another defeat.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Dallas Stars
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|38
|14
|19
|33
|Joe Pavelski
|38
|16
|27
|43
|Cam Atkinson
|41
|15
|16
|31
|Jason Robertson
|30
|16
|21
|37
|Travis Konecny
|39
|7
|16
|23
|Roope Hintz
|36
|17
|15
|32
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Miro Heiskanen
|37
|4
|20
|24
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|John Klingberg
|33
|1
|21
|22
Carter Hart is expected to make the start. Hart was supposed to get Saturday off, but entered in relief of Martin Jones and made 14 saves on 16 shots for the remainder of the game.
Jake Oettinger gets the start for Dallas. Oettinger allowed five goals on 19 shots to Montreal in his last start on Tuesday, dropping his second straight game with very poor results. In the start prior on Jan. 14, he allowed four goals on 17 shots. In both games, he was pulled early. Prior to those last two starts, Oettinger was on a four-game winning streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Nick Seeler comes in for the injured Wade Allison and will start the game as the fourth-line left wing. The Flyers did bring up Connor Bunnaman and Linus Sandin to the Taxi Squad, but after both played back-to-back games over the weekend, this would be their third game in three nights. With another game tomorrow night, the Flyers are keeping them out of action. Zack MacEwen will play after being deemed as questionable by Mike Yeo on Sunday.
- Stars: Radek Faksa will not play on Monday due to a non-COVID related illness. Former Flyer Michael Raffl is also out of the lineup due to injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (27th), Stars (4th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Stars (24th)
- Recent History vs. Stars
- Nov. 13, 2021 - Stars 5, Flyers 2 (at DAL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Stars
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 19 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
- Cam Atkinson - 22 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
- Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.05 GAA, .924 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Keith Yandle ties Doug Jarvis' NHL record with 964 consecutive games played tonight.
- Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.