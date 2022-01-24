Flyers-Stars: Game 42 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The start of the second half of the Flyers season has arrived. For most teams, this would be a chance to evaluate where you are and use the remaining stretch of road ahead to do everything you can to improve in the standings. But when you're mired in a slump and losing streak like the Flyers are, it feels like an eternity to go.

The Flyers will face the Dallas Stars on Monday night while on the cusp of two historical moments. Keith Yandle with tie Doug Jarvis' consecutive games record at 964, while the Flyers would match a franchise-record winless streak of 12 with another defeat.

Game time is 7 p.m.