Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Has Charlie Brown Jr. Earned a Consistent Role on the Sixers?

Flyers-Stars: Game 42 Preview

01/24/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The start of the second half of the Flyers season has arrived. For most teams, this would be a chance to evaluate where you are and use the remaining stretch of road ahead to do everything you can to improve in the standings. But when you're mired in a slump and losing streak like the Flyers are, it feels like an eternity to go.

The Flyers will face the Dallas Stars on Monday night while on the cusp of two historical moments. Keith Yandle with tie Doug Jarvis' consecutive games record at 964, while the Flyers would match a franchise-record winless streak of 12 with another defeat.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Dallas Stars GP G A P
Claude Giroux 38 14 19 33 Joe Pavelski 38 16 27 43
Cam Atkinson 41 15 16 31 Jason Robertson 30 16 21 37
Travis Konecny 39 7 16 23 Roope Hintz 36 17 15 32
Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Miro Heiskanen 37 4 20 24
Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 John Klingberg 33 1 21 22

Players To Watch 1-24

Claude Giroux scored a pair of goals in Saturday's loss to Buffalo. It's probably time to start savoring every remaining game in his Flyers career and every point he provides from here. 
 
Joe Pavelski has been hot of late. While he has cooled in the goal-scoring department, with just one goal in the last five games, he does have seven assists in that time. Since the start of January, Pavelski has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points including a five-point game, a three-point game, and a pair of two-point games. 
 
Goalie Matchup 1-24

Carter Hart is expected to make the start. Hart was supposed to get Saturday off, but entered in relief of Martin Jones and made 14 saves on 16 shots for the remainder of the game.     

Jake Oettinger gets the start for Dallas. Oettinger allowed five goals on 19 shots to Montreal in his last start on Tuesday, dropping his second straight game with very poor results. In the start prior on Jan. 14, he allowed four goals on 17 shots. In both games, he was pulled early.  Prior to those last two starts, Oettinger was on a four-game winning streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-24

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-24
 
Stars Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Radek Faksa (illness), Tanner Kero (healthy), Andrej Sekera (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Nick Seeler comes in for the injured Wade Allison and will start the game as the fourth-line left wing. The Flyers did bring up Connor Bunnaman and Linus Sandin to the Taxi Squad, but after both played back-to-back games over the weekend, this would be their third game in three nights. With another game tomorrow night, the Flyers are keeping them out of action. Zack MacEwen will play after being deemed as questionable by Mike Yeo on Sunday.
  • Stars: Radek Faksa will not play on Monday due to a non-COVID related illness. Former Flyer Michael Raffl is also out of the lineup due to injury.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (27th), Stars (4th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Stars (24th)
  • Recent History vs. Stars
    • Nov. 13, 2021 - Stars 5, Flyers 2 (at DAL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Stars
    • Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 19 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 22 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.05 GAA, .924 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Keith Yandle ties Doug Jarvis' NHL record with 964 consecutive games played tonight.
    • Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 01/24/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)