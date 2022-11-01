Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
What Has Sparked the Sixers' Seven-Game Winning Streak?

Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson is a Hot Name on the Coaching Market

01/11/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's name is one of the hot names in the early NFL coaching carousel. The only coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, Pederson has been tied to at least three openings and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his name tied to more.  Pederson was fired shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season after a 4-11-1 season. 

Many assumed Pederson would procure a job during the last coaching carousel however he decided to take all of the 2021 season off. It's almost a certainty that Pederson will return to the sideline during this cycle, he's already interviewed with Jacksonville.  Here's what we know about Pederson's potential employment for 2021-22. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pellissero, Pederson will interview with the Chicago Bears.  The Bears fired Matt Nagy on Monday after 4-sesasons in the Windy City.  A bit of irony, Nagy was elevated to offensive coordinator in Kansas City when Pederson took the Eagles job. More irony, if Pederson were to take the Bears job he would be reunited with former quarterback Nick Foles.  Foles has one-year remaining on his contract in Chicago. 

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora adds that in addition to Chicago, Pederson will also interview with Denver and Minnesota.  Denver fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday and Minnesota relived Mike Zimmer of his duties on Monday.  

 

Unlike Jacksonville and Chicago, Denver and Minnesota have serious issues at the quarterback position which may not be something a veteran coach like Pederson would want to deal with.  Two other openings worth keeping an eye on are Miami and New York.  The Giants could be a fit especially considering Pederson's past in the division and the Mara's knowledge of what Pederson brings to the table. 
74B8895A-7B9A-4928-8291-40D8A7AC3541

Posted by on 01/11/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)