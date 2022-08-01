Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Harris Finding His Rhythm, the Embiid-Drummond Lineup and More 76ers Observations
Flyers-Sharks: Game 35 Preview

Former Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi Retires, Serving as Honorary Captain

01/08/2022

F8686A07-957D-42C2-A59E-AB53381EEFA5
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has announced his retirement from the NFL and he’s choosing to do it in midnight green. The Eagles acquired Ajayi during the 2017, he rushed for 408-yards and a touchdown as the Birds made their run to Super Bowl LII. 

Ajayi played 45-game in the NFL, 14 with the Eagles, after being drafted 149th overall by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft. The London, England native was a 2016 Pro Bowl selection with Miami but was often injured in the following years. He accumulated 2,546 rushing yards, and 13 rushing touchdowns in his six-year career. 

He will serve as an honorary captain tonight when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 PM ABC/ESPN and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network. 

Posted by on 01/08/2022 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)