Former Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi Retires, Serving as Honorary Captain



Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has announced his retirement from the NFL and he’s choosing to do it in midnight green. The Eagles acquired Ajayi during the 2017, he rushed for 408-yards and a touchdown as the Birds made their run to Super Bowl LII.



Ajayi played 45-game in the NFL, 14 with the Eagles, after being drafted 149th overall by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft. The London, England native was a 2016 Pro Bowl selection with Miami but was often injured in the following years. He accumulated 2,546 rushing yards, and 13 rushing touchdowns in his six-year career.

He will serve as an honorary captain tonight when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 PM ABC/ESPN and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network.