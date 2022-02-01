Halftime Report: Eagles at Washington

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Eagles (8-7) visit the Washington Football Team (6-9) in week 17 of the regular season on a day the Eagles can clinch a Wild Card berth with a win and a few things that are out of their control. The Eagles started the first half slow, trailing by 10 at the end of the first quarter, and now enter the break in a 16-7 hole. The Eagles will receive the second half kickoff. Here’s what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts

Despite the Eagles only scoring seven points at the half, Hurts has played an impressive game. He went 9-for-11 for 116 yards in the air and showed off his run ability, rushing three times for 35 yards.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Josh Sweat

With the Eagles defense needing a stop, Sweat came up with a big sack on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke that pushed the Football team into second-and-long and eventually led to a field goal attempt. DE Fletcher Cox was credited for half of the sack as well.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles’ Defense

Coming off a strong performance against a lackluster Giants offense, the Eagles' defense did not have a good first half, giving up 230 yards and 16 first downs. The WFT scored on their first three possessions, and Heinicke only had three incompletions. The Eagles’ offense has held their own. Now it’s up to the defense to step up and make a play.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Terry McLaurin

With multiple skill position players out for Washington, McLaurin has been and will continue to be a focal point of the WFT offense. The third year wideout had four catches for 37 yards in the first half and should see Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay Jr. continue to shadow him in the final 30 minutes.