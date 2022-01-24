Has Charlie Brown Jr. Earned a Consistent Role on the Sixers?

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

Charlie Brown Jr. has been on quite a journey over the past few weeks. It did not take long for him to make his presence felt, becoming a high-energy player off the bench priding himself on his defensive abilities.

The Philadelphia 76ers, his hometown team, signed him to a 10-day contract on Jan. 3. He quickly made a good impression, debuting on Jan. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, totaling three points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 12 minutes. About a week later, the Sixers signed him to a two-way contract. Has his play since being signed by the Sixers earned him a consistent role in the rotation?

Brown Jr. excels on the defensive end, something the Sixers are in desperate need of. His perimeter defense has really come through over the past few games, when the Sixers were without their top two perimeter defenders in Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green.

He had one of his best games this season in the win over the Spurs on Sunday. Head coach Doc Rivers tasked him with the defensive assignment of guarding the Spurs' best player, Dejounte Murray, and he mostly did a good job. He held Murray to 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting while also recording two steals, including this one at the end of the first half.

Brown Jr. brings the right combination of length and athleticism to be an impactful defensive player. Due in part to his ability to disrupt the passing lanes, he is averaging 0.8 steals per game for the Sixers in limited minutes.