Here’s How The Philadelphia Eagles Can Clinch a Playoff Berth on Sunday
01/01/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
It’s remarkable to think that the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a berth in the NFL Playoffs this Sunday. It was only a year ago that the Birds’ were finishing 4-11-1, on the verge of firing the only coach to lead them to a Super Bowl title, and getting ready for a nasty divorce with the franchise quarterback.
To steal from one of the greatest color commentators of all time, Richie Ashburn, “Hard to believe, Harry.”
Here’s how the Eagles can clinch their first playoff berth since 2019.
Just Win, Baby!
The Eagles need to take care of business against Washington. A loss to the Football Team would make every other scenario null and void.
Eagles fans need to be rooting for the Packers to defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay is playing for the number one seed and a bye in the playoffs. The Pack are 13-point home favorites and the Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. Kickoff is 8:20 PM/Eastern on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Become Niners and/or Panthers Fans
The Eagles need the 49ers to defeat the lowly Texans OR the Panthers to defeat the Saints. Both games kickoff at 4:25 PM/Eastern. The Niners look to be the better bet, San Francisco is a 12.5-point favorite.
So there ya have it, your rooting guide for the weekend. The Eagle could very well be in full rest mode when the Cowboys arrive for a week 18 matchup.
