Here’s How The Philadelphia Eagles Can Clinch a Playoff Berth on Sunday

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It’s remarkable to think that the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a berth in the NFL Playoffs this Sunday. It was only a year ago that the Birds’ were finishing 4-11-1, on the verge of firing the only coach to lead them to a Super Bowl title, and getting ready for a nasty divorce with the franchise quarterback.

To steal from one of the greatest color commentators of all time, Richie Ashburn, “Hard to believe, Harry.”

Here’s how the Eagles can clinch their first playoff berth since 2019.

Just Win, Baby!

The Eagles need to take care of business against Washington. A loss to the Football Team would make every other scenario null and void.