Hertl's Natural Hat Trick Hands Flyers 5th Straight Loss

This time, Hertl was on the hook for three straight goals for the Sharks, picking up a natural hat trick to hand the Flyers their fifth straight loss, 3-2, at Wells Fargo Center.

When the Flyers and Sharks met just over a week ago in the final game of 2021, Tomas Hertl picked up the game-winning goal in overtime. Hertl was at it again in Saturday's game as well.

The first period featured no scoring. While the Flyers had a 15-13 lead in shots through 20 minutes, there was very minimal action at both ends.

There were a few more chances for both sides in the second period as play opened up a bit, but the puck remained out of the net through 40 minutes. The Sharks had a 26-25 lead in shots going to the third.

In the third, it didn't take long for the scoring to start. Just 1:06 into the period, James van Riemsdyk came up the wing on the rush and fired a shot that beat Adin Hill to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead.

On the power play a few minutes later, van Riemsdyk struck again with a deflection from the front of the net on a shot by Cam York to make it 2-0. It was York's first NHL point, helping to make it a 2-0 game at 6:47.

A minute later, the Sharks were on the board. Timo Meier set up Hertl at the front of the net for the goal to cut the lead to one.

With 5:31 remaining in the third, the Sharks tied it. Again, it was Hertl finding a puck near the crease and putting it home, evening things at two.

In overtime, Hertl took care of business again, finishing on a two-on-one just 24 seconds in to give the Sharks the win.

Hill made 29 saves in the win. Martin Jones made 44 saves on 47 shots in the loss.

In addition to Hertl's hat trick, Brent Burns finished with assists on all three goals. Meier assisted on the first two goals.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Sharks 0 0 2 1 3 Flyers 0 0 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (8) (Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes) 1:06

PHI van Riemsdyk (9) PP (Cam York, Cam Atkinson) 6:47

SJ Tomas Hertl (18) (Timo Meier, Brent Burns) 7:47

SJ Hertl (19) (Meier, Burns) 14:29

Overtime

SJ Hertl (20) (Burns) 0:24

Game Statistics