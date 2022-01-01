Injury Report: Eagles at Washington

Washington will also be without their offensive line coach due to the virus, so that could compound the OL issues.

Meanwhile, Washington was unable to activate star running back Antonio Gibson from the COVID list. They still have seven other players on the virus list, including elite punter Tress Way and starting offensive linemen Sam Cosmi and Ereck Flowers.

The Eagles enter this week with a normal amount of rest and hopefully that will lead to a complete game rather than the incredibly slow starts of the past two weeks as the Eagles look for the chance to lock up a playoff spot .

Out

LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley was in a fender bender over the New Year's holiday and will be held out for precautionary reasons, though no serious injury has been thought to have occurred.

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders was ruled out Monday. That's not good news. The team is not sure when he will be able to return but does not plan to place him on IR, a move that is a bit questionable given there are just two regular season games left and the Birds have yet to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The run game has proven effective even without Sanders.

Questionable

RB Jordan Howard

Howard suffered a stinger last week and while the Eagles have been effective with Boston Scott as the ball carrier, they have used Gainwell sparingly and there are no other running backs on the 53-man roster should another injury occur. The re-signing of Kerryon Johnson earlier this week could become a major move for the Eagles should they deem Howard not healthy enough to play. Maybe the team even considers elevating Johnson in the hopes that Howard doesn't have to play and is fully healthy when they return him.

Washington

Out

CB William Jackson III

Jackson III is Washington's second-best corner and as such would start the game if he were healthy. Darryl Roberts, who has spent the last five seasons as a part-time starter for the lowly Jets and Lions, will likely start in his stead. This should help the Eagles passing game, particularly if they look to get Quez Watkins really involved this week.

Questionable

DE Montez Sweat

The 2019 first-round pick was one of the two Washington players we saw on the sidelines last week in a fist fight on the bench. He's not listed for an injury, but "personal reasons". One could guess what that might be.

Sweat has been effective from a turnovers standpoint having forced three fumbles, but he has just five sacks and 24 tackles, which is certainly not at the level that one would hope for a first-round edge rusher on a line stacked with first-round picks. That said, he did miss five games earlier in the season.

WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel is a name many fans may recognize, but he has been a bust in his tenure with Washington. He has played more than a handful of snaps just four times this season and has only six receptions for 27 yards. The team is more than able to work around his absence at this point.

DE James Smith-Williams

When Sweat missed time earlier in the season, it was Smith Williams who stepped into a larger role. He went from playing around 30% of defensive snaps to playing 75% and starting. In the five games he's played since then (he's missed time due to COVID), he has two half sacks and 15 tackles of his own. That's some solid production, but Smith-Williams has asthma which has made the COVID situation and ramping back up more difficult.