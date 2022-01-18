Islanders Tie It Late, Hand Flyers 9th Straight Loss in Shootout

That's when the Islanders were able to get the game tied and force overtime. Eventually in the shootout, both teams went nine rounds before the winning goal was scored, giving the Islanders a 4-3 win over the Flyers to extend the losing streak to nine games.

The Flyers had a lead in the third period on Saturday, and just like that it was gone and so was their chance to snap the losing streak. On Tuesday, they were in position to snap the streak again, taking the lead and carrying it into the final five minutes.

It didn't take long for the Islanders to strike. Just 2:08 in, Mathew Barzal was left with space and cut through multiple defenders to set up Robin Salo for the blast and his first NHL goal.

The Flyers appeared to get the game tied up as Joel Farabee scored on a rebound at 11:12. The Islanders challenged for offside and were successful, maintaining the one-goal lead.

The Flyers did get the game tied on a power play just over three minutes later. At 14:39, James van Riemsdyk knocked in a rebound off the endboards from a Cam York shot for his 10th goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 12-9 lead in shots.

For most of the second period, neither team was able to find the net. At 13:28, the Islanders finally broke through.

Anthony Beauvillier was able to get the puck to the front of the net, and the bouncing puck was controlled and directed in by Josh Bailey to make it a 2-1 Islanders lead. Just 26 seconds later, a miscue behind the Islanders net and a couple fortunate bounces resulted in a goal for the Flyers, as Travis Konecny finished it off to make it 2-2.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 26-16 lead in shots.

Just like their last game on home ice, the Flyers got the lead in the third period. Claude Giroux took the puck after a give-and-go with Cam Atkinson and went in on a partial break, going top shelf over Varlamov to make it 3-2 with his 12th goal of the season at 4:05.

But with 4:28 to play, the Islanders finally got the break they needed to tie the game. Off a rush, Casey Cizikas tipped the centering pass from Scott Mayfield to make it a 3-3 game.

That forced overtime, and both teams had chances in a back-and-forth five minutes. Neither team was able to score as both goaltenders stood tall.

In the shootout, both teams went eight rounds without scoring. In the ninth round, Ivan Provorov was stopped and Oliver Wahlstrom scored to win the game.

Semyon Varlamov made 31 saves in the win. Carter Hart made 28 saves in the loss.

Giroux had a goal and an assist in the loss.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday to face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T Islanders 1 1 1 0 1 4 Flyers 1 1 1 0 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI Robin Salo (1) (Mathew Barzal, Zach Parise) 2:08

PHI James van Riemsdyk (10) PP (Cam York, Claude Giroux) 14:39

2nd Period

NYI Josh Bailey (3) (Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech) 13:28

PHI Travis Konecny (7) (Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton) 13:54

3rd Period

PHI Giroux (12) (Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee) 4:05

NYI Casey Cizikas (2) (Scott Mayfield, Cal Clutterbuck) 15:32

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

PHI Travis Konecny - Save

NYI Anthony Beauvillier - Save

PHI Claude Giroux - Save

NYI Mathew Barzal - Save

PHI Cam Atkinson - Miss

NYI Brock Nelson - Save

PHI Joel Farabee - Miss

NYI Josh Bailey - Miss

PHI Scott Laughton - Save

NYI Kieffer Bellows - Miss

PHI Morgan Frost - Miss

NYI Noah Dobson - Save

PHI James van Riemsdyk - Miss

NYI Zach Parise - Save

PHI Gerry Mayhew - Miss

NYI Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Save

PHI Ivan Provorov - Save

NYI Oliver Wahlstrom - Goal

Game Statistics