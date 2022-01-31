Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #139 - Who Holds The Keys?

Jake Elliott Headed To Pro Bowl

01/31/2022
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Rams moving on to the Super Bowl proved to be some good news for one Eagle on Monday morning.

Kicker Jake Elliott was announced as a new selection for the Pro Bowl event next weekend.

The kicker, who many Philadelphia fans felt was snubbed in the fan voting earlier this year, will take the place of Matt Gay of the Rams. Of course, Gay is unable to attend the Pro Bowl as he will be preparing for a much bigger game.

Elliott becomes the beneficiary, being named to his first ever Pro Bowl.

The fifth-year player had a very poor season in 2020, but responded with his best season as a pro in 2021.

He made 30 of 33 field goal attempts (90.9%) and nailed all 44 of his extra point attempts this season. Not only is that the most field goal he's kicked in a season and the most extra points he kicked in a season, but it is the first year he did not miss an extra point and the 90.9% make percentage on field goals is more than five points higher than his previous best (84.6% - 2019).

Just one year ago, fans were angry at Howie Roseman for signing Elliott to a new deal, seeing his cap hit as dead weight to the team, but the Memphis product was certainly able to turn that round quickly, presenting a great example of how Philadelphia fans want their players to respond to criticism.

The Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 6th, at 3 pm. The game will be played in Las Vegas this year.

Posted by on 01/31/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)