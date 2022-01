Embed from Getty Images Joel Embiid was awarded the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month of the Award for December, the Sixers announced today. congratulations to our EMVPIID!🏆



29.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 3.9 APG

& this is only December.🤯 pic.twitter.com/5hfGKWw9VW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 4, 2022

Embiid averaged 29.2 points-per-game, 11.2 rebounds-per-game, and 3.9 assists-per-game in the month of December. The Sixers went 8-5 during the month. This was Embiid's third career "Player of the Month" award joining Allen Iverson and Julius Erving as the only Sixers to win the award three times.