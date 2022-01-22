Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview
Should the Sixers' Loss to the Clippers Be a Sign of Concern?

Kacper Przybylko Leaves Union for Chicago Fire

01/22/2022
By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Philadelphia Union announced on Jan. 22 that prolific striker Kacper Przybyłko would be leaving the Union to join the Chicago Fire on a permanent transfer. In exchange for the player, the Union will receive $1.15 million in General Allocation Money—$575,000 in 2022 and $575,000 in 2023.

Przybylko joined the Union in 2018, as one of sporting director Ernst Tanner’s famous under-the-radar signings that turned out to be extremely talented. He made his debut for the Boys In Blue in 2019 as a substitute against the Montreal Impact, scoring his first goal a week later against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Przybylko has played 83 games (starting 77 of them), scored 35 goals, and made 14 assists in his time with Philadelphia.

“We want to thank Kacper for his efforts on and off the field with the Philadelphia Union,” Tanner stated. “He has played a major role with some of the Union’s most memorable moments over the last few years and we wish him all the best as we continue to look to strengthen and add depth to our roster in the coming weeks.”

