Kelce, Johnson Named to AP All-Pro Teams

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson have been named Associated Press All-Pro’s; the team announced on Friday. Kelce was selected first-team All-Pro and Johnson was selected second-team All-Pro. This is Kelce’s fourth time being selected first-team All-Pro.

The legend continues.



Jason Kelce has been named first-team All-Pro!#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/zBaQJ9jUsq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Paving the Lane to more accolades 💪@LaneJohnson65 has been named second-team All-Pro.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kxj1Hweg8V — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Per Ruben Frank, Kelce’s selection puts him in rare air within the organization. Six other Eagles have been selected first-team All-Pro at least four times and five of them have been enshrined in Canton. At 34-years old, Kelce is having his most productive season as a professional and has added to his hall of fame legacy.