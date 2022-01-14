Kelce, Johnson Named to AP All-Pro Teams
01/14/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson have been named Associated Press All-Pro’s; the team announced on Friday. Kelce was selected first-team All-Pro and Johnson was selected second-team All-Pro. This is Kelce’s fourth time being selected first-team All-Pro.
Per Ruben Frank, Kelce’s selection puts him in rare air within the organization. Six other Eagles have been selected first-team All-Pro at least four times and five of them have been enshrined in Canton. At 34-years old, Kelce is having his most productive season as a professional and has added to his hall of fame legacy.
Johnson, who was snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection, was selected second-team All-Pro behind Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs. Per PFF, Johnson has only given up 11 quarterback pressures all year which is good for third in the league. He missed three-games in the middle of the season due to mental health issues. Like Kelce, Johnson has had his best year as a professional.
