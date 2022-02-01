Kings Snap Flyers Points Streak in Dominant Decision

The Flyers briefly recovered to tie the game, but surrendered the lead for good just 1:27 later, as the Kings turned in a dominant performance on Saturday night with a 6-3 victory to snap the Flyers seven-game points streak.

If the turn of the calendar to 2022 is supposed to represent a clean slate, the Flyers was marked with a blemish in a matter of seconds. Just 12 seconds to be exact. That's how quickly the Kings capitalized on a sloppy play by the Flyers and took the lead.

The scoring started early for the Kings. Just 12 seconds into the game, Phillip Danault funneled the puck behind the net and Viktor Arvidsson was able to take control and tuck it in on a wraparound to make it 1-0.

The Flyers had a couple of opportunities to tie the game up, getting a power play less than four minutes into the period and a penalty shot for Cam Atkinson at 12:16. Atkinson was stopped by Jonathan Quick to maintain the 1-0 lead.

Just seconds later, the Flyers did get the game tied. Atkinson took the initial shot on the play and Joel Farabee was there to pick up the rebound to make it a 1-1 game with his 10th goal of the season at 13:00.

Just 1:27 later, the Kings were back in front with a similar goal to their first. Another play behind the net by Danault allowed the Kings to get the puck in front. Trevor Moore was there to poke it home, making it a 2-1 game with 5:33 remaining in the period.

Late in the first, the Flyers took two penalties in 59 seconds, setting up a 5-on-3 for 61 seconds that carried into the second period. The Kings also had a 17-12 advantage in shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Kings finally did cash in on the man advantage just as the first penalty expired. A blocked shot broke Patrick Brown's stick, creating a virtual 5-on-2 for a few seconds. That allowed Anze Kopitar to get the puck across to Adrian Kempe for the one-timer and the goal to make it 3-1 just 46 seconds into the period.

The Flyers did make a push midway through the period, getting more zone time and putting more shots on net. Then the Kings took the momentum back with another goal, as Brendan Lemieux got a step on Kevin Connauton and was able to score, losing control of the puck as it drifted past the outstretch pad of Martin Jones.

Through two periods, the Kings had a 25-24 lead in shots.

Early in the third, the Flyers did get an opportunity to creep back into the game. A pair of penalties allowed the Flyers 32 seconds of 5-on-3 time. After winning the face-off, the Flyers pulled the goalie and got a sixth attacker on the ice. That was Kevin Hayes, who went right to the right circle and was there for a one-timer to cut the lead to two at 2:42.

The Flyers failed to score in the remaining power-play time. They did keep some pressure on into the second half of the period, but the Kings ultimately got the goal back.

On a two-on-one off a counter-rush, Moore fed Danault for the tip-in, making it a 5-2 game with 8:43 to go. Ivan Provorov scored with 3:59 to play to cut the lead back to two, but Arvidsson scored his second of the game into an empty-net to cap the scoring.

Quick finished with 33 saves in the win. Jones made 28 saves in the loss.

Arvidsson and Moore each finished with four points for the Kings. Danault had a three-point game. Drew Doughty also had two assists. Atkinson had three assists, while Claude Giroux and Farabee each had multi-point games.

The Flyers close out the four-game road trip on Tuesday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 0 2 3 Kings 2 2 2 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

LA Viktor Arvidsson (7) (Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore) 0:12

PHI Joel Farabee (10) (Cam Atkinson, Claude Giroux) 13:00

LA Moore (4) (Danault, Arvidsson) 14:27

2nd Period

LA Adrian Kempe (14) PP (Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty) 0:46

LA Brendan Lemieux (7) (Arthur Kaliyev, Doughty) 13:27

3rd Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (3) PP (Giroux, Atkinson) 2:42

LA Danault (5) (Moore, Arvidsson) 11:17

PHI Ivan Provorov (4) (Farabee, Atkinson) 16:01

LA Arvidsson (8) EN (Moore) 18:16

Game Statistics