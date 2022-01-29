Laughton's OT Goal Ends Flyers Losing Streak

But in overtime, the Flyers finally got the break they needed to put an end to the losing streak. A rebound goal by Scott Laughton was the difference, giving the Flyers a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Wells Fargo Center to snap a 13-game losing streak.

It felt like it was happening again. The Flyers had a 3-1 lead in the third period of Saturday afternoon's game, only to watch it disappear with just 37 seconds separating them from their first win of 2022.

The Kings had the early push with the help of a power play, but it was the Flyers who got the first goal of the game. At 9:33, Rasmus Ristolainen took a pass from Morgan Frost and weaved through the slot before feeding Gerry Mayhew at the side of the net for the goal, the third for Mayhew on the season.

Through 20 minutes, the Kings lead in shots, 11-7.

The Flyers got the next goal of the game midway through the second. Claude Giroux flipped a bouncing shot on Jonathan Quick from center ice that handcuffed the netminder. The rebound came out into the slot for Cam Atkinson, who beat Quick for his 16th goal of the season at 9:24.

With under five minutes to go in the period, the Kings got on the board. Sean Durzi got a break off a rush and set up Viktor Arvidsson at the side of the net for the goal, his 11th of the season, at 15:15.

The Kings got a chance to even things up on a power play just under nine minutes into the third, but the Flyers took advantage of a shorthanded opportunity. Atkinson got a breakaway shorthanded and scored at 9:06 to make it a 3-1 game with his second of the afternoon and 17th of the season.

Just 45 seconds later, the Kings got the power-play goal to make it a one-goal game again. A shot by Arthur Kaliyev was deflected by Arvidsson for his second of the game at 9:51.

In the final seconds, the Kings got the equalizer. Anze Kopitar scored on a rebound with 37.4 seconds left in regulation to even it up at three and force overtime.

Laughton's heroics came at 2:22 of overtime.

Carter Hart made 37 saves in the win. Quick made 32 saves in the loss.

In addition to Arvidsson's two goals, Durzi had two assists for the Kings. Atkinson had two goals and an assist in the win.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Kings 0 1 2 0 3 Flyers 1 1 1 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Gerry Mayhew (3) (Rasmus Ristolainen, Morgan Frost) 9:33

2nd Period

PHI Cam Atkinson (16) (Claude Giroux) 9:24

LA Viktor Arvidsson (11) (Sean Durzi, Phillip Danault) 15:15

3rd Period

PHI Atkinson (17) SH (Unassisted) 9:06

LA Arvidsson (12) PP (Arthur Kaliyev, Durzi) 9:51

LA Anze Kopitar (14) (Trevor Moore, Drew Doughty) 19:22

Overtime

PHI Scott Laughton (7) (Atkinson, Ivan Provorov) 2:22

Game Statistics