Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Know The Enemy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A Look at the Eagles-Buccaneers Playoff History

Major League Baseball, Players Associate Will Finally Negotiate

01/11/2022

Finally: There may be some discussions towards a resumption of Major League Baseball.   With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report to their respective camps in Arizona and Florida in just about a month, time is running out for a deal to get done to end the MLB-imposed lockout that began at the conclusion of business on December 1 at the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.   According to a report, there may finally be some negotiations towards an agreement.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the two sides will meet:

Issues other than economics had been discussed to this point in limited negotiations.

Among the financial issues up for discussion are reportedly an expanded playoffs (which of course is a big moneymaker for owners), while players note that average salaries have decreased and a smaller share of the revenue is going to the players.   Other, smaller issues such as the implementation of a universal designated hitter are also part of discussions.

The offseason paused with a very busy free agency in the days leading up to the lockout.  But there is much work for teams such as the Phillies to do.  The Phillies do not have a stated reporting date for pitchers and catchers, but the date traditionally is February 14 or February 15.

The Phillies have to date made just a couple moves, signing reliever Corey Knebel and utility infielder Johan Camargo.

Spectrum

Posted by on 01/11/2022 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)