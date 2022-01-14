Miles Sanders “Absolutely” Playing on Sunday

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
01/14/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has confirmed that he will be playing on Sunday in the Eagles Wild Card game against Tampa Bay.  Sanders injured his hand after the Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants on December 26.

 

Sanders told the media that he underwent surgery on December 27, the day after the injury, to make sure he was available for the Eagles playoff run. 

 

The Eagles will have their full compliment of running backs for a game that is likely to feature a heavy run game from the Birds.  Tampa Bay's defense is ranked the No. 3 run defense in the NFL however that stat is heavily skewed towards the begining of the year.  The Bucs have ranked middle of the pack against the run since week 7.  

Posted by on 01/14/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski

