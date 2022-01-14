Miles Sanders “Absolutely” Playing on Sunday

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has confirmed that he will be playing on Sunday in the Eagles Wild Card game against Tampa Bay. Sanders injured his hand after the Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants on December 26.

"I'm just thankful and excited to play with the guys this Sunday." - @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/FK3C2mKyaY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Sanders told the media that he underwent surgery on December 27, the day after the injury, to make sure he was available for the Eagles playoff run.