Miles Sanders “Absolutely” Playing on Sunday
01/14/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has confirmed that he will be playing on Sunday in the Eagles Wild Card game against Tampa Bay. Sanders injured his hand after the Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants on December 26.
"I'm just thankful and excited to play with the guys this Sunday." - @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/FK3C2mKyaY— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022
Sanders told the media that he underwent surgery on December 27, the day after the injury, to make sure he was available for the Eagles playoff run.
.@BoobieMilesXXIV on his decision to undergo surgery on his hand pic.twitter.com/P8upAans0o— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022
The Eagles will have their full compliment of running backs for a game that is likely to feature a heavy run game from the Birds. Tampa Bay's defense is ranked the No. 3 run defense in the NFL however that stat is heavily skewed towards the begining of the year. The Bucs have ranked middle of the pack against the run since week 7.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.