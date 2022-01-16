Postgame Report: Coaches, Hurts Lead Eagles To Another Embarrassing Loss

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half looking defeated.

Gannon had his defense perform worse in the first quarter of this game than he did in the second half of the week six game, which is a feat seeing that his personnel was almost entirely worse and that of the Bucs' offense was absolutely worse.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts looked like a player who once again appeared to have never played before, missing open receivers and making poor decisions.

The coaches didn't help with Gannon running his Chip Kelly "you play my scheme not to your strengths" mindset and Sirianni putting the ball in the hands of Hurts, the exact opposite of which is what put this team on a playoff run.

Nothing changed until the fourth quarter when the game was already over, so for all intensive purposes, Sirianni and Hurts lead this offense to a shutout with some of the worst QB play we've ever seen along with brutal play calling.

The fourth quarter was just window dressing for the Eagles so that it didn't look like such a blowout.